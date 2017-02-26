Suspect wounded in shooting with police in northwest Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Suspect wounded in shooting with police in northwest Iowa

One person is hospitalized after being wounded in a shootout with Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies in northwest Iowa.

The Sheriff's office says deputies were pursuing two suspects south of Sioux City around 3:30 a.m. Sunday before the shooting happened.

Authorities say the suspects started firing at deputies after the chase ended, and the deputies returned fire.

One suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The other suspect was arrested.

Authorities have not identified the suspects or said why they were being pursued initially.

