Investor Warren Buffett to make lengthy TV appearance Monday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Investor Warren Buffett to make lengthy TV appearance Monday

Posted: Updated:
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -

Investor Warren Buffett will appear on live television for three hours Monday morning to answer questions after his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that was released Saturday.

Buffett will be on CNBC from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Central on Monday.

Buffett's letter is always well-read in the business world because of his successful investing track record over more than five decades and his talent for explaining complicated business subjects in entertaining terms.

The Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate Buffett leads as chairman and CEO owns more than 90 companies, including insurance, utility, railroad, manufacturing and retail firms. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also holds significant stakes in Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, American Express, IBM, Apple and other companies.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.