Man accused of killing Lyon sisters has Va. trial delayed

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) -

The trial of a man accused of killing Maryland sisters who disappeared more than 40 years ago has been moved from April to September.

Lloyd Welch. Jr. was scheduled to go on trial in Virginia on April 18 for murder in the deaths of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon. They were last seen walking to a mall in Washington's Maryland suburbs in 1975. They've never been found.

Online court records from Bedford County, Virginia, where Welch is being prosecuted, say the trial is now set to start Sept. 12. Welch's attorneys had requested the delay.

Welch was charged with two counts of murder in 2015.
 

