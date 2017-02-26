UPDATE: 1 stabbed, critical condition

One person in critical condition following an overnight stabbing in Waterloo.

It happened before 3 a.m. on West Mullan Avenue Sunday.

Neighbors say they didn't see much, but say they saw police lights and sirens woke them up.

Waterloo Police scanner traffic breaks down what happened at the apartment complex Sunday morning.

"Get some more cars over here...vandalism, possible stabbing, she's stabbed in the chest," said dispatch. "Send an ambulance female claims she was stabbed."

Police were initially called to an apartment on West Mullan Avenue for a vandalism complaint.

"Reporting party was very vague, it's gonna be at 1227 West Mullan," said dispatch. "Party advised she got in an argument with a subject, first name Tony, they entered the residence and damaged property...sounds like he possibly left, but unknown."

Scanner traffic describing what happened next.

"Be advised, I just got someone screaming stating that possibly the suspects have returned at 1227 West Mullan," said dispatch.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim, but they did say a potential suspect's name over the scanner.

"I have the suspect here," said dispatch. "Martin stabbed her, suspect name Ashley Martin."

Waterloo Police say the public is not in danger, but they have not said if someone in custody.

The victim is in Iowa City Sunday night, in critical condition.

At last check, nobody by the name of Ashley Martin has been booked into any jails in Iowa.