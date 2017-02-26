Auburn student wins free tuition - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Auburn student wins free tuition

An Auburn student is pretty excited this weekend after winning a free year of tuition.

In front of thousands of Auburn fans, Ben Bode nailed an underhanded shot from half-court.

The free tuition is courtesy of Allstate Insurance.

The shot was so impressive that Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn snapped a picture of him.


 

