Des Moines police investigate Walmart robbery

DES MOINES (WHO) -

Des Moines police are looking for the person involved in a weapons robbery at a West Des Moines Walmart.

Authorities say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man broke into a gun case and left the store with weapons and ammo.

Detectives were able to recover some of the merchandise.

