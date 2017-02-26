'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies

Posted: Updated:

According to TMZ, Joseph Wapner, the retired judge who changed television as the judge on "The People's Court," died at the age of 97.

To review the full article, you can click here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.