WATCH: Bees learn how to play soccer

(CNN) -

A researcher teaches bumblebees how to roll a ball.

The experiment at Queen Mary University in London required bees to move a ball to a specific spot before they were rewarded with sugar water.

If a bee could not figure out how to roll the ball, the researcher would demonstrate with a plastic bee.

The bees then quickly learned what they needed to do to be rewarded.

The study was published in the Journal Science.

