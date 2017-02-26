Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
According to TMZ, actor Bill Paxton has died.

We're told the actor died suddenly Saturday due to complications from surgery.  

Paxton had a string of hits, including "Twister," "Titanic" and "Aliens."   He won an Emmy for "Hatfields and McCoys."  He was on a CBS series, "Training Day" at the time of his death.

The 61-year-old actor had 2 children and was married to his second wife.

The family says, "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery."  The family accurately describes his "illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker."  The family adds, "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

