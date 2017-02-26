UPDATE: Man in critical condition following Coralville apartment fire

A man is in the hospital after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Coralville.

Coralville's Fire Chief says the man received some burns and then jumped from a second-floor balcony of a Coralville apartment complex to escape the fire.

He says the started around 1 a.m. at the Eversull Square Apartments off of 4th Avenue. It took almost two hours for the fire to be contained.

The man was taken to a local hospital with severe burns and other injuries.

The Coralville Fire Department is investigating the cause.