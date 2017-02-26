Vehicle hit by gunfire in Iowa City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Iowa City

Written by Casey Allbee
Iowa City Police say a vehicle was hit after responding to report of shots fired.

This happened Saturday night in the area of Taylor Drive and Hollywood Drive.

After searching the area, police found a vehicle had been hit multiple times by gunfire.

Witnesses say they saw two suspects running away from the scene.

 Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). 

