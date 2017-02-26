UPDATE: Name of man hit by car in Dubuque County released

UPDATE: Iowa State Patrol tells us Jason Ehlers, age 34, was the man hit and killed by a car in Dubuque County.

They say he was wearing dark clothing on the side of Highway 20 when he was hit. Ehlers died at the scene.

Iowa State troopers say it happened Saturday night just before midnight.

*********************************

They say 24-year old Angela Young of Cuba City, Wisconsin was traveling east just before the 308 exit to Peosta when she hit the person.

This is what the police scanner sounded like after the incident. "Respond to Highway 20 by Swiss Colony, eastbound lane. Got a female, the subject thought that she swerved for an individual and possibly hit them. She's got a kid in the car, doesn't want to turn around and go back...Code 1."



Young tells KWWL dispatch advised her to stay at the scene, and she obliged.

Troopers say the person hit was killed on scene. "Apparently they have a DOA in the road...Can you send uhh, EMS that way."

At last check, troopers are investigating why the person was walking down the road.

Authorities say they'll release the victims name once family is notified.

*********************************

One person is dead after being hit by a car.

This happened in Dubuque County late Saturday night.

24-year-old Angela Young of Wisconsin was driving east on Highway 20 just before the 308 exit to Peosta.

That is when she hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is being released at this time.