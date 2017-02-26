UPDATE: Stabbing victim in critical condition - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Stabbing victim in critical condition

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
UPDATE: Waterloo Police say a person who was stabbed early Sunday morning is in critical condition.

Police say the victim was taken to Iowa City.

Adding the public is not in any danger.

Waterloo Police confirm one person was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the W. Mullan and Western Avenue intersection around 3 this morning.

Waterloo Police are still investigating and on scene at this time.

Details are not being released on the victim's condition, at this time.

