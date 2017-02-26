UPDATE: Stabbing victim in critical condition

UPDATE: Waterloo Police say a person who was stabbed early Sunday morning is in critical condition.

Police say the victim was taken to Iowa City.

Adding the public is not in any danger.

--------------------------

Waterloo Police confirm one person was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the W. Mullan and Western Avenue intersection around 3 this morning.

Waterloo Police are still investigating and on scene at this time.

Details are not being released on the victim's condition, at this time.