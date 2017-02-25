Gladbrook-Reinbeck tops Wapsie Valley in overtime thriller to re - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gladbrook-Reinbeck tops Wapsie Valley in overtime thriller to return to state

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Gladbrook-Reinbeck took down Wapsie Valley 68-62 in an overtime classic that sent the Rebels to their third straight class 1A state tournament.

Joe Smoldt led all scorers putting up 33 points in another impressive effort.

The Rebels led most of the contest, eventually taking a 51-46 lead on a Tyler Pierce lay-up with under four minutes remaining. Wapsie Valley rallied in to a 55-54 lead late as Jake Kuhlman scored and drew a foul with :45 seconds left. Smoldt, however, went to the free throw line on the next possession hitting one of two shots which would send the game to overtime.

The Rebels outscored Wapsie Valley 13-7 in the final period to send them back to Wells Fargo Arena.

