Cascade tops Dike-New Hartford 43-40 for trip to state

Cascade held off a late run as the Cougars topped Dike-New Hartford 43-40 for a trip to the class 2A state tournament.

Trailing 33-24 after three quarters, the Wolverines made a run to pull within 2 at 40-38 in the final two minutes. They never made it over the hump, however, as the Cougars held on in the end.

Gannon O'Brien led the way for Cascade scoring 18 on the night. Connor Blough led Dike-New Hartford with 15. Latusek added 13 for the Wolverines.