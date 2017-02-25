Cascade tops Dike-New Hartford 43-40 for trip to state - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cascade tops Dike-New Hartford 43-40 for trip to state

Posted: Updated:
INDEPENDENCE (KWWL) -

Cascade held off a late run as the Cougars topped Dike-New Hartford 43-40 for a trip to the class 2A state tournament. 

Trailing 33-24 after three quarters, the Wolverines made a run to pull within 2 at 40-38 in the final two minutes. They never made it over the hump, however, as the Cougars held on in the end.

Gannon O'Brien led the way for Cascade scoring 18 on the night. Connor Blough led Dike-New Hartford with 15. Latusek added 13 for the Wolverines.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.