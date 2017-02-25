Bohannon hits eight treys, Iowa tops 24th ranked Maryland 83-69 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bohannon hits eight treys, Iowa tops 24th ranked Maryland 83-69

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (KWWL) -

Freshman Jordan Bohannon buried eight three pointers as Iowa pulled the upset at 24th ranked Maryland 83-69.

After a back and forth first half, Iowa eventually pulled ahead for a 47-40 lead at halftime and never looked back. The Hawkeyes built the lead as large as 21 points in the second half before cruising to the finish.

Bohannon finished with 24 points, hitting eight of ten three point attempts. Tyler Cook went eight of 13 from the floor, adding another 21 points in the Iowa victory.

The Hawkeyes hit 16 total three point shots in the game while shooting a scorching 61 percent from beyond the arc.

