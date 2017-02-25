Driver rams into building following police chase, police searching for suspect

A driver of an SUV smashes into the side of a building following a short police chase in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police tell KWWL they received calls about a suspicious vehicle near Westdale Court Apartments at 2155 Westdale Drive SW at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

They say when they arrived to pull over the SUV over, the driver decided to drive through a parking lot and hit the side of the complex's office building.

Police tell us the driver fled the scene, and they are looking for the suspect.

No one was injured in the crash.