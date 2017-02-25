Waterloo pastor wins gold

Waterloo Pastor Jimm Ites, 77, wins the gold medal during a power-lifting competition during the Arizona Senior Olympics this weekend.

According to friends, Ites competed in the 75-to-79 age bracket.

He was able to deadlift 300 pounds.

Ites has four great grandchildren, and another one is on the way.

According to Pastor Ites, "Arizona senior powerlifting is a great experience for all who participate! I am thankful that by the Grace of God I can do these things."

Congrats Jimm!