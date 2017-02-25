Iowa State upends No. 9 Baylor 72-69 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State upends No. 9 Baylor 72-69

AMES (AP) -

Deonte Burton scored 22 points, including a crucial 3 with 1:17 left, and Iowa State beat No. 9 Baylor 72-69 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Monte Morris had 17 points with seven assists for the Cyclones (19-9, 11-5 Big 12), who have their longest winning streak in league play since a seven-game stretch in 2005.

It was a back-and-forth matchup for over 30 minutes, with nine lead changes and 13 ties. But consecutive 3s from Donovan Jackson and Morris gave Iowa State a 56-51 lead with 6:50 left.

Johnathan Motley made it 62-61 on a dunk with 1:48 to go. But with the shot clock about to expire, Burton banked in a 3 from the top of the key.

Baylor, which followed with a turnover forced by Iowa State pressure, eventually pulled within 71-69 with 4.3 seconds left before King McLure's contested 3 at the buzzer failed to find the rim.

Motley had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor (23-6, 10-6).

