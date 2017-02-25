Illinois State tops UNI 63-42, shares MVC title

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

MiKyle McIntosh scored 15 points, Paris Lee and Keyshawn Evans scored 14 apiece and Illinois State won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title for the first time in 19 years with a 63-42 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

The Redbirds (25-5, 17-1), who share their first title since 1997-98 with Wichita State, led 30-25 at halftime before shooting a blistering 65 percent (13 of 20) in the second half, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

McIntosh hit 7 of 9 shots and Lee had eight rebounds and four assists.

Jordan Ashton had 13 points for Northern Iowa (14-15, 9-9), which enters next week's conference tournament in St. Louis as a top four seed for the ninth-straight year. Illinois State received the top seed over the Shockers based on RPI.

The Redbirds closed the game on a 15-2 run, making seven straight shots before missing their last one while the Panthers missed their last six shots.