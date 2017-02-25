Illinois State tops UNI 63-42, shares MVC title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Illinois State tops UNI 63-42, shares MVC title

Posted: Updated:

CEDAR FALLS (AP) -

MiKyle McIntosh scored 15 points, Paris Lee and Keyshawn Evans scored 14 apiece and Illinois State won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title for the first time in 19 years with a 63-42 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

The Redbirds (25-5, 17-1), who share their first title since 1997-98 with Wichita State, led 30-25 at halftime before shooting a blistering 65 percent (13 of 20) in the second half, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

McIntosh hit 7 of 9 shots and Lee had eight rebounds and four assists.

Jordan Ashton had 13 points for Northern Iowa (14-15, 9-9), which enters next week's conference tournament in St. Louis as a top four seed for the ninth-straight year. Illinois State received the top seed over the Shockers based on RPI.

The Redbirds closed the game on a 15-2 run, making seven straight shots before missing their last one while the Panthers missed their last six shots.

