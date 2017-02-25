President Trump will not attend WH Correspondents' dinner - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump will not attend WH Correspondents' dinner

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WASHINGTON (KWWL) -

According to President Donald Trump, he will not attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year.

The president Tweeted the statement Saturday.

President Trump then wished everyone well, and he said, 'have a good evening.'

