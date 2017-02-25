Reactions to Uber & Lyft launching in Dubuque

Many people reacting to the news about the ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft launching in Dubuque.

"We have the bus service, but they don't run on Sundays and so some people are good for it. They want it to happen because we can get place to place and there's other people like me that don't really want it here," said Mason Williams of Dubuque.

One of those people, Mark Lightcap, owner of Starlight Taxi for the last 20 years.

He's worried it'll affect his business. "I think it'll hurt it, yep. Cause people want the service now and they want the cheapest way to go," he said.

However, things not off to a smooth start for the Lyft.

They announced the service would be available in eight cities in Iowa by noon Thursday, but had not yet been granted provisional authority to operate by the Iowa DOT.

Meanwhile, cab companies not sure what to expect but hoping not too many of their customers turn away. "Hopefully, people will continue to keep using the cab companies, local businesses. I hope we're here to stay," Lightcap said.

Friday evening, the Iowa DOT granted provisional authority to the company Lyft, a day after they said they were launching.

As for what's causing the difficulty of not being able to get a ride, KWWL couldn't get this answered by the company.

As for Uber, the company says its ridesharing service will launch at the end of March in Dubuque, Waterloo and Cedar Falls.