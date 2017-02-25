Pilot all right in Wisconsin crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pilot all right in Wisconsin crash

Posted: Updated:
NBC News -

Authorities are calling it a walk-away accident for the pilot of a small plane in eastern Wisconsin.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a small Cessna Plane came down short of the runway at the airport in Waukesha County Friday night.

The pilot was the only person in the plane, and she was not hurt in the landing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.