1 dead in Mahaska County crash

DES MOINES (WHO) -

Iowa State Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Mahaska County Friday night.

Troopers were called to mile marker 46 on Highway 163 at 6:00 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of a truck likely lost control on icy roads and rolled.

Three people were in the vehicle, and one passenger, James Franciskovic of Burlington, was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

