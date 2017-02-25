10 Iowa Department for the Blind employees laid off - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

10 Iowa Department for the Blind employees laid off

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Ten Iowa Department for the Blind employees have been laid off to provide more money to a program that would focus on job training for teenagers.
   The layoffs occurred Thursday. Eight of those who lost their jobs worked in the library, helping the blind access books.
   Department director Emily Wharton says new federal requirements mean the department must spend more of its budget on job training. Wharton says the agency is required to spend 15 percent of the money it gets on services for teenagers and young adults to help them become employed and successful. Books, she said, can be accessed through audio and digital Braille.

