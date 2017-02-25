'Moonlight,' 'American Honey' to vie at Spirit Awards - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'Moonlight,' 'American Honey' to vie at Spirit Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) -

The last three best-feature winners at the Film Independent Spirit Awards have gone on to win best-picture at the Academy Awards, but that streak appears likely to snap this year.

The Oscar favorite "La La Land," a smidge too pricey with a $30 million budget to qualify for the indie awards, isn't in the hunt Saturday. The leading contenders are Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" and Andrea Arnold's heartland odyssey "American Honey." Both are up for six nods, including best feature.

While "Moonlight" is likely to take home some hardware Sunday, "American Honey" and other smaller releases will get their day in the sun Saturday. The Spirit Awards, held under a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, California, are the dressed-down, afternoon antidote to the Academy Awards.
 

