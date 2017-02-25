Osage Fire Department gets OK for junior firefighting course - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Osage Fire Department gets OK for junior firefighting course

 OSAGE  -- Osage may soon see a junior firefighting program for teens 16 to 19 that would serve as a mentoring program for future volunteer firefighters.
   The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the program would allow those considering becoming a volunteer firefighter the opportunity to assist the fire department in a limited capacity.
   Osage firefighter Tim Blake recently presented the idea to the Osage City Council, which voted to allow the fire department to implement it. Blake says the program would allow junior firefighters to roll up hoses and remain beside a mentor running a pump during fires. The teens would not be allowed at crash scenes or real emergency events.

