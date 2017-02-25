MUST SEE: Golfer strips down to underwear - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

MUST SEE: Golfer strips down to underwear

One golfer strips his clothes to get out of a water hazard.

Golfer Shawn Stefani took off all of his clothes expect for his underwear to get his ball back onto the course during the Honda Classic on Friday.

He was able to escape the water and went on to card a bogey-5 on the par 4th 6th hole.

