WATCH: High school student asked to prom in special way

Thornton, Colorado - A high school student in Colorado, James Garcia, helps out at in a gym class for students with special needs. 

He became friends with one of the girls, Alex Hagan, who wanted to ask him to the prom, but he wanted to beat her to the punch.

After weeks of preparation, James got his chance and asked Alex with a string quartet, flowers, and a banner that read: "Prom?"

