The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital's first patient

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
According to a Facebook post Saturday morning, The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital has its first patient. 

A post of their Facebook page says, "It’s official! Our first patient, 6-year-old Will Kohn from Bettendorf, Iowa, is now in his new room in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on Level 3 of the new hospital."

Will has been a UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital patient since he was born in 2010 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. For the past seven weeks, Will has been hospitalized in the PICU as he waits for a heart transplant.

