1 person dead, 2 others injured after rollover

One person is dead, two others injured after a rollover crash on snowy roads in Mahaska County.

Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by Carrie Falcon of Burlington was going westbound on Highway 163 with two other passengers. The report says she lost control on the snow covered road, going into a ditch and rolling several times before resting on its top.

Her passenger, 52-year-old James Franciskovic of Burlington, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger, 25-year-old Shane McCampbell was injured.

The report says Franciskovic was not wearing his seat belt.

The accident remains under investigation.



