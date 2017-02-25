1 person dead, 2 others injured after rollover - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1 person dead, 2 others injured after rollover

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

One person is dead, two others injured after a rollover crash on snowy roads in Mahaska County.

Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by Carrie Falcon of Burlington was going westbound on Highway 163 with two other passengers. The report says she lost control on the snow covered road, going into a ditch and rolling several times before resting on its top.

Her passenger, 52-year-old James Franciskovic of Burlington, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger, 25-year-old Shane McCampbell was injured.

The report says Franciskovic was not wearing his seat belt.

The accident remains under investigation. 


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.