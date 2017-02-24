21 Drake Women beat UNI for Valley Title

The Northern Iowa women’s basketball program fell to the Drake Bulldogs on Friday night, 70-57. The Panthers are 20-7 overall this season and 13-3 in Missouri Valley Conference play.



UNI was able to keep the game close in the first half with four lead changes in the first two quarters of the game, but second half shooting struggles plagued the Panthers down the line. The Panthers were led by senior Madison Weekly who finished the game with 19 points that included three three-pointers and going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.

Angie Davison added eight points and four rebounds while Megan Maahs and Ellie Herzberg contributed seven points each. Maahs led the Panthers in rebounding against the Bulldogs, coming away with nine.

Despite only shooting 16-percent from the field in the first quarter, UNI stuck right with the Bulldogs with strong defense, forcing seven turnovers in the quarter and only allowing Drake to hit one three-pointer. UNI was down by four with 1:22 left in the first quarter, but four unanswered points from the Panthers tied the score 8-8 heading into the second.

Drake came out swinging in the second quarter, shooting 60-percent from the floor, jumping out to a five point lead each, but UNI kept clawing back, eventually tying it 13-13 with 4:12 left in the quarter. UNI gained a two-point lead just a minute later when Davison drilled home a three, making it 16-14 in UNI’s favor.

The Bulldogs were able to pull away and make the score 28-22 to start the third quarter, but Davison hit another key three-pointer to quickly make it a three-point game with 9:15 on the clock. Weekly followed suite with a three on the next play, tying the score 28-28, but Drake countered with a 13-2 run, taking a 47-34 lead to end the third quarter.

Drake proved to be tough in the paint in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 of their 23 points in the lane. The Panthers were able to cut the score to 11 on a three-pointer from Mikaela Morgan with 8:45 to go, also cutting it to 54-44 on a pair of free throws from Taylor Hagen, but every move the Panthers made, Drake answered with a bucket of their own, sealing the 70-50 win.

The Panthers return to action on Thursday, March 2 when they host the Wichita State Shockers in the McLeod Center.