Cedar Falls holds off Prairie 76-73 in sub-state semi

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Falls survived a late run from Cedar Rapids Prairie to advance to the sub-state final round with a 76-73 win.

The Tigers surged to a 43-28 edge at the halftime break, expanding the lead to 17 in fourth quarter. Prairie mounted a comeback with a 17-13 run over the course of the final minutes, but came up just short.

A.J. Green led Cedar Falls in scoring with 29. Max Smith Drahos scored 30 for Prairie.

