Boy's guardian angel saves him in ATV accident with tanker truck

Twelve year old Ronan Moffit is alive and stable after being hit by a tanker truck while riding an ATV. His family says it's because of his guardian angel, his youngest brother who passed away three weeks ago.

"San was definitely watching out for him."

San is short for Sanders, who passed from a long fight with Leukemia.

"It gives me goosebumps to think about it.There's no way that Ronan would have made that without his little guardian angel looking over him," Kristin Heath said.

Kristin became very close to the family as a member through the University of Iowa's Dance Marathon, often visiting Sanders in the hospital and at home.

"Going through what they have with San is something that no parent, or family, or brother, or anyone should ever have to go through."

Once again the Moffit family is having to return to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

"They just left and are finally are starting to grieve San and losing him to know they're back up there fighting for another kids life just broke my heart."

Saying the lost of one brother is what kept the oldest alive after such a tragic accident. A bond between brothers that can't be broken."

"It's a miracle you know and San was definitely a big part of that, watching over Ronan like that," Heath said.