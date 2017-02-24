Prom's Closet helping girls get to prom - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Prom's Closet helping girls get to prom

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The annual Prom's Closet is underway at the Waterloo Crossroads Mall.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Junior League puts on the event each year in order to help girls on a budget go to prom.

Instead of spending hundreds on a dress, girls can find the dress of their dreams for just $10. 

The event allows many, who might not otherwise be able to go, make it to the prom.

Prom's Closest is open February 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of the Crossroads Mall.

