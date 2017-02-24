New evidence found in case of two murdered teens

We're learning of new evidence in the murder of two teen girls.

Police say they have DNA samples from the scene where Abigail Williams and Liberty German were killed in Indiana. This is now the third big piece of evidence. They've also found a grainy photo and an audio clip of a man saying "down the hill."

Police not saying exactly what kind of DNA they've found. It cold be a number of things.

They'll get results back between two days and a week from now.

