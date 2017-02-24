New evidence found in case of two murdered teens

Monday starts out mostly sunny, but the sky becomes partly cloudy throughout the day with hit-or-miss showers, especially in the afternoon.More >>
A nearly century-old barn was scorched this afternoon during a fire. Firefighters were called to a Waverly home on Fairview Avenue around noon.More >>
Waterloo police arrest two men in connection to a smash-and-grab spree.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Washington County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have recovered two bodies and are searching for a third person after their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters in Branson, Missouri.More >>
