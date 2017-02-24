Branstad plans extra cuts to colleges to cover shortfall - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Branstad plans extra cuts to colleges to cover shortfall

DES MOINES (AP) -

A top budget official for Gov. Terry Branstad has released details about $11.5 million in cuts that will help close a mid-year budget shortfall.

The Iowa Legislature passed a budget bill earlier this year that included roughly $117 million in cuts to cover the shortfall.

David Roederer, with the Iowa Department of Management, indicated at the time that $11.5 million of that amount would come from unspecified cuts to operational expenses, such as supplies and equipment purchases.

Roederer said in a Friday afternoon news release that the $11.5 million in cuts would include an additional $2.7 million in reductions to Iowa's three public universities and about $1.7 million to community colleges.

Lawmakers had already ordered the schools to cut $21 million from the current budget, which began last July.
 

