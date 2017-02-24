Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with truck - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with truck

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
LINN COUNTY (KWWL) -

A deadly crash took place on Highway 30 this morning near Mount Vernon. 

Authorities say a motorcycle crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed head-on into a flatbed truck, the biker died at the scene. 

The 68-year-old truck driver was not hurt. 

Highway 30 was closed in both directions for several hours near the scene. 

The Iowa DOT worked to direct traffic away from the area while investigators worked to piece together the scene.

It's unclear at this time why the motorcycle driver was in the wrong lane. 

Authorities continue to wait on autopsy results. 

Highway 30 re-opened around the lunch hour. 

The name of the man who died is not being released until authorities can notify his family. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.