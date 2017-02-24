Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with truck

A deadly crash took place on Highway 30 this morning near Mount Vernon.

Authorities say a motorcycle crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed head-on into a flatbed truck, the biker died at the scene.

The 68-year-old truck driver was not hurt.

Highway 30 was closed in both directions for several hours near the scene.

The Iowa DOT worked to direct traffic away from the area while investigators worked to piece together the scene.

It's unclear at this time why the motorcycle driver was in the wrong lane.

Authorities continue to wait on autopsy results.

Highway 30 re-opened around the lunch hour.

The name of the man who died is not being released until authorities can notify his family.