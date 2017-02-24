Police: Dubuque man slashes bouncer's neck with box cutter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

An area man kicked out of a bar is facing charges for allegedly slashing an employees neck with a box cutter.

The Dubuque Police Department says it happened Friday morning outside the bar Gin Rickey's, just before they were closing. 

Jamarr E. Hayes, 36, of Dubuque got into an argument inside the bar and was then kicked out. 

While fighting with people, police say he punched the bouncer, swung a box cutter at him causing a minor cut to the bouncer’s neck.

He's charged with willful injury, interference with official acts, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

