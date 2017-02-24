Demonstrators want Congressman Blum to hold town hall

A group of about 50 people gather outside Congressman Rod Blum's Dubuque office.

They claim he isn't meeting with voters in his district. "He's had my vote in the past, these are concerned citizens, so it's not necessarily one party or people who are anti Trump. He can answer our questions and I just don't understand why he's not," said Ann McDonough of Dubuque.

The Republican Politician not holding any town halls during the Congressional recess this week, unlike some of his counterparts, Senators Chuck Grassley, and Joni Ernst.

During the demonstration, Blum's office was closed. "He's missing in Dubuque, where are you because people have been trying to contact him during the entire recess and he has not been available," said James Maddox who says he's a Democrat.

Not being able to meet with Blum isn't sitting well with many of the demonstrators. Some say they just want their concerns heard regarding the Affordable Care Act, Social Security and other issues.

"Having not a community of hate, not falling into fear, there's many concerns about public education, about collective bargaining, but mostly it becomes concerning when he won't meet with us," added McDonough.

Some of the people at the demonstration are part of the group Indivisible Dubuque. Many of them democrats, but one of them told KWWL, Congressman Blum represents all of the 1st District.

In a statement, Blum says, "We're planning in person townhalls and are currently trying to work into the schedule, find venues etc. We will have more details in near future. I can assure the great citizens of the 1st district that I love being with them and hearing from them and that the townhalls will be big and beautiful events."