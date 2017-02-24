UNI Softball Wins two games in Louisiana Tournament

The University of Northern Iowa softball team kicked off the Louisiana Tech Classic this Friday with games against Grambling State and Sam Houston State.

Jaci Spencer was the winning pitcher for UNI (7-3) against Grambling State (3-10) as the Panthers won 4-1. Spencer started the game and led the Panthers to a win after striking out, a season high, 12 Tigers. Spencer pitched six innings and had an 2.21 era, one hit, one rbi, and batted a .231 average.



Brittney Roby was second to bat in the first inning and was able to reach third base after a deep hit into center field. Roby reached home after Macey Wolfe grounded out to the shortstop to give UNI an early lead 1-0.



The Panthers didn't score again until the bottom of the third. Brittney Krodinger scored thanks to a SAC fly by Brittney Roby to give the Panthers another run and bring the lead to 2-0.



In the top of the fourth, Spencer quickly struck out all three batters for Grambling State. Once in the bottom of the fourth, Sammey Bunch reached home plate after Spencer singled up the middle.



UNI scored once more in the bottom of the fifth when Courtney Krodinger came in as a pinch hitter for Wolfe. Krodinger scored with the assistance of a throwing error on GSU's third baseman.



Grambling State did not score a single run until the top of the sixth but by then it was too late to catch up to the Panthers who won 4-1 overall.



The Panthers also played against Sam Houston State University (2-7) right after their first game Friday morning.



Alyssa Buchanan started as pitcher and ended the game with a 1.38 era. and .333 batting avg. UNI had a rocky start in the first inning after scoring zero runs and allowing one run for SHSU.



The Panthers turned the momentum right around in the top of the second. Both Courtney Krodinger and Sammey Bunch were brought home by Wolfe after she doubled from a line drive down left field. Buchanan also brought home a fellow Panther, Roby, to give UNI the advantage over SHSU 3-1.



Sam Houston State would only score once more during the game in the bottom of the third.



UNI extended their lead in the top of the fifth. During a bases loaded situation, Bailey Lange was walked, which resulted in Macey Wolfe being walked in. Anna Varriano followed up by singling to left field and bringing home Alyssa Buchanan.



After Varriano, Sammey Bunch gets on base while Kennedy Bailey gets out at home base. Brittney Krodinger will get hit by a pitch and walk in Lange to bring the Panthers their ultimate victory by beating SHSU 6-2.



The Panthers will continue the Louisiana Tech Classic on Saturday when they play Sam Houston State at 12:30 p.m.followed by Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m.