Richie recovering from procedure, postpones tour with Carey

NEW YORK (AP) -- Lionel Richie says he won't recover from a knee procedure in time to launch his tour with Mariah Carey next month.

The 67-year-old singer said in a statement Friday that their All The Hits Tour will be postponed until the summer. The 35-date trek was supposed to launch March 15 and wrap on May 27.

Richie said "unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour." He said he doesn't want to disappoint his fans and he's looking "forward to being back onstage so we can all be `Dancing on the Ceiling' together again."

Purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates, to be announced soon.

