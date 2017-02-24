Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha wants name suggestions for newborn gor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha wants name suggestions for newborn gorilla

There is a newborn at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska -- a brand new baby gorilla. 

The zoo is asking for people to help name the baby while they collect donations to support the critically endangered western lowland gorilla species.

You can submit your name suggestion on the zoo's website until March 2nd.

The winner will be announced on March 15th.

