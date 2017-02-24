Sen. Grassley appreciates big turnout at town halls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sen. Grassley appreciates big turnout at town halls

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sommer Steiner, Producer
Connect

Senator Grassley says he appreciates the big turnout at his Town Halls this week. He made those comments in a thank you video on YouTube.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.