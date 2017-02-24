Iowa woman desperately searches for her grandfather's flag

An eastern Iowa woman is desperately searching for a very important piece of her family's history.

Lori Harvey is looking for her grandfather's flag, which was laid on his casket, and was mistakenly sold at an estate sale.

This American flag is more than just stars and stripes to Harvey.

Her late grandfather and veteran Warren Albertsen was honored with a flag during his funeral.

"It mean's the world to me because it was my grandfather's flag," said Harvey. "It was a very emotional time when I saw the casket there sitting above the grave and as I watched the military guys fold it up in a very brisk and formal manner."

Harvey is at a loss for words after the flag was bought in an estate sale at her grandparent's home in Waterloo.

"There's no words to describe how much it means to me," said Harvey, adding the flag should have never been up for sale.

"Somehow the flag that was on his casket at his funeral ended up at the estate sale and we don't know what happened to it," said Harvey.

Warren Albertsen died in 2011 and is buried in Waterloo.

His passing left Harvey with only memories of her grandfather and now she is missing an important piece of him.

"Whoever has this flag please return it, it should be with our family and I would be eternally grateful to whoever returns it to us," said Harvey.

Though some time has passed since the estate sale Harvey is hopeful the flag will turn up.

