Authorities: Man indicted on bank robbery, hostage charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -

Authorities say a man accused of taking 11 people hostage in a credit union in Alabama has been charged with one count of bank robbery and two counts of hostage taking.

A federal grand jury indicted 18-year-old Cedrick Lamar Collins on Friday.

Authorities say Collins was armed with a BB gun during a failed robbery at the Alabama Credit Union branch in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 10. A two-hour standoff ended peacefully after officers entered the building.

If convicted, Collins could be sentenced to life in prison because of the penalties associated with taking a hostage to force a specific government action, according to authorities.

Collins remains jailed, and there was no immediate information about a lawyer for him.

The FBI investigated the case with local law enforcement agencies.
 

