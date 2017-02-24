Monticello schools briefly locked down for "family situation"

The Monticello Schools posting this on their Facebook page this morning:

"For about 15 minutes (10:35-10:50) each of our schools went into a lock down as the Monticello Police Department worked to resolve a family situation in the community. The situation is now resolved and our schools are no longer in a lock down. At no time were any students in danger as the lock down was done as a precautionary measure. Thank your for your patience as we try to get this information out as quickly as we can, as or first priority is to make sure our students & staff are safe."