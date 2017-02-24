Exercise could hurt male libido - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Exercise could hurt male libido

NBC News -

According to a new report from the University of North Carolina, strenuous exercise could help men get buff, but it could harm their sex lives.

Students surveyed more than 1,000 active men about their routines.

Men whose workouts were especially long or intense report a significantly lower libido than those who did moderate or light exercise.

It's not clear why exercise can affect the sex drive of men, but experts say fatigue or low testosterone after a workout could play a role.

