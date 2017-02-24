Troopers warn drivers of slick roads - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Troopers warn drivers of slick roads

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
COUNCIL BLUFFS (KWWL) -

If you're traveling across the state, Iowa state troopers remind drivers to be cautious of the slick conditions.

Troopers snapped this photo of two semi trucks that slid off Interstate 80 in western Iowa Friday morning near Council Bluffs.

Authorities remind drivers to take your time, slow down, and increase your following distance between you and other drivers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.