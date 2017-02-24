UPDATE WITH NAME: Motorcyclist killed in crash

UPDATE: The motorcyclist has been identified as 45-year-old Trent J. Eadie, of Cedar Rapids. The investigation into this collision is continuing by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit. They are being assisted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation – Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.

------------------

UPDATE: The Linn County Sheriff says the man killed in a crash Friday morning in Linn County was driving a motorcycle.

The Sheriff's Office was called for a report of a motorcycle vs. a flat bed on Hwy 30 near Mt. Vernon shortly before 8:30 this morning.

Investigators determined the truck was driving in the correct lane, but it was hit head on by a BMW motorcycle.

The truck driver, Roger Gray, 68, from Swisher wasn't hurt.

The man who was on the motorcycle was killed at the scene; an autopsy is being done.

The biker's name won't be released until his family and friends are notified.

--------------------

UPDATE: Highway 30 has reopened following this morning's accident.

-------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

One person has died in an accident along Highway 30 in Linn County near Mount Vernon this morning, according to Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner.

A commercial straight truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash near 10th Avenue. The driver of the car that was struck by the straight truck died following the crash.

Semi traffic is being re-routed through Highway 1, Highway 151 and Highway 13 at this time, and Highway 30 near Mount Vernon is currently closed to all traffic.

There's no information on the condition of the straight truck driver at this time, and the identities of both drivers have not been released. No other people were in either car at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL for breaking details as they become available.